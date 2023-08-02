Watch Now
Visible satellite shows Canadian wildlife smoke in Virginia

Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 02, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- High-altitude smoke from those wildfires in Canada made for hazy skies in Central Virginia Wednesday.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel showed a visible satellite map during CBS 6 News at 4 p.m. of that smoke moving across Virginia.

"Right through here is still that little area of cloudiness," Daniel said. "That is that high-altitude smoke that is still hanging around. If we didn't have that, you would have these clouds, but it would be broken up by deep blue skies and that's just not the case."

Daniel said the smoke is "fairly thick" through the Richmond area, but that it should gradually move out over the next day or so.

The smoke is also not making it down to ground level.

"You might get down here a little bit overnight like it did last nigh, you could smell a little smoke," Daniel explained. "For the most part, it is not going to be big health concern like it was about a month ago."

