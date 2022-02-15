Virginia's annual burn ban starts Tuesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The annual burn ban is in effect for Virginians from now until April 30. That means you can't have an open, outdoor fire until 4 p.m.

Henrico County Batallion Chief Doug Reynolds said the weather and humidity during this time of year has a lot to do with the reasoning behind the law. Virginia adopted the law in the 1940s to help reduce the number of wildfires that occur each spring.

Right now, Reynolds and his team are training with their wildfire gear to ensure they are prepared in case a brush fire breaks out in Henrico County.

Reynolds noted it's important for Virginians to pay attention to their localities when it comes to burn bans because your local order will supersede the statewide 4 p.m. burn ban.

You can check out the full law here.

Also, the Department of Forestry website shows the daily fire danger rating. Richmond falls into the Tappahannock region on the chart.