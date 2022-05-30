Virginians spending more at the pump for Memorial Day travels

RICHMOND, Va. -- With gas prices averaging $4.45 in Virginia on Memorial Day, if you filled up to travel to and from Hilton Head this weekend, you probably paid about $60 more than you did last year at this time.

Whether you filled up to go on vacation, to go home, or to stay home, gas prices were top of mind this holiday weekend.

"It's probably going to end up costing me 60 or 70 bucks roundtrip, but it's worth it to get to see friends and family," said Jack Morgan who was heading to the beach on Memorial Day.

"I've already had to fill up a couple of times and not great for the bank account," said Ashley Tingler who was heading back from the beach in North Carolina.

"Sometimes we take a trip, but with gas prices like this, and a jeep, no definitely not," said one Mechanicsville driver.

The national average for regular gasoline hit a new record on Memorial Day at $4.62 a gallon. In Virginia, the average is lower at $4.45 a gallon.

Compare that number to the average price of gasoline in Virginia last year at this time: $2.93 a gallon.

"The gas prices just keep going up, so it's not a good sign for summertime," said Tingler.

The prices have some Americans wanting to see President Joe Biden take more action to bring them down.

"Do the US drilling again. I know it may be bad for the environment in the long term, but you have to do what you have to do to get the economy back on track," said the Mechanicsville driver.

While others said they have faith that prices will ultimately tick lower.

"I'm sure it will, eventually, I would imagine. Hopefully," said

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas prices in our region on Memorial Day were at the Sheetz in Petersburg on Wagner Rd, and Sam's Club in Colonial Heights.

Both charged $4.15 per gallon, which is 30 cents less than the state average.