How these Virginians are helping Kentuckians impacted by devastating flooding

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Several volunteers from the Red Cross of Virginia (RCV) are heading out to help with relief efforts in the parts of Kentucky hit by flooding.

As of Friday afternoon, seven volunteers, including two from the Richmond area, are being deployed.

"And we expect that that number is going to continue to grow as we go throughout the weekend," said Communications Director Jonathan McNamara. "And this is just part of how the Red Cross network works."

McNamara said among the volunteers going will be those who will drive down their emergency response vehicles to deliver supplies and serve as meal trucks in communities.

"The types of materials you're going to see coming from Virginia and other areas of the country are cots, blankets, comfort kits, the type of materials needed to set up and establish shelters in these communities," added McNamara. "They will supplement what's already on the ground in Kentucky through their sister chapters who were there before this event ever occurred."

McNamara said other volunteers will also help out in shelters and offer first aid assistance and mental health care.

"With the mental health side, that's actually some of the most important work that we do is helping people take stock of what's happened and help them start to process what can be an incredibly traumatic situation," said McNamara. "And this is just part of how we approach this from a comprehensive perspective."

If you would like to help the Red Cross help the people of Kentucky, McNamara said they are always in need of more volunteers or you can donate blood, money, or materials.