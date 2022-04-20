Virginians celebrate first 4/20 following legalization

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday marked the first time that Virginians could legally celebrate 4/20 following the legalization of marijuana last summer.

The Commonwealth became the first Southern state to legalize marijuana on July 1, 2021.

The holiday 4/20 has been tied to smoking marijuana for decades and local grow shops in Richmond found ways to celebrate.

Happy Trees, a Richmond store, held a festival. They held grow classes, live music, vendors and more.

"It's truly hassle-free smoking. I'm going to be smoking until tomorrow, so hopefully, everyone else has a happy 4/20," one festival attendant said.

As of right now, Virginians can only gift or grow marijuana. Click here for a breakdown of what is still illegal when it comes to marijuana in Virginia.

Marijuana cannot be sold in Virginia until 2024.