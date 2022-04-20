Watch
Virginians celebrate first 4/20 following legalization

Posted at 6:34 PM, Apr 20, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday marked the first time that Virginians could legally celebrate 4/20 following the legalization of marijuana last summer.

The Commonwealth became the first Southern state to legalize marijuana on July 1, 2021.

The holiday 4/20 has been tied to smoking marijuana for decades and local grow shops in Richmond found ways to celebrate.

Happy Trees, a Richmond store, held a festival. They held grow classes, live music, vendors and more.

"It's truly hassle-free smoking. I'm going to be smoking until tomorrow, so hopefully, everyone else has a happy 4/20," one festival attendant said.

As of right now, Virginians can only gift or grow marijuana. Click here for a breakdown of what is still illegal when it comes to marijuana in Virginia.

Marijuana cannot be sold in Virginia until 2024.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
