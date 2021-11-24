Virginia Zoo to offer $5 admission for only 2 days

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is offering $5 admission for only two days to provide everyone an opportunity to experience and connect with nature.

On Wednesday, November 24, and December 22, the zoo is hosting Community Access Days where daytime admission is only $4.95 plus tax.

This admission rate will be available between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo says this is an example of its commitment to provide experiences that will motivate the community to care for animals, the world, and the conservation of natural resources.

These days also coincide with the Virginia Zoo’s new ZooLumination event.

Daytime visitors will have the chance to walk up to and around the inflatable sculptures. Trail Hosts will be able to answer any questions about the animal sculptures.

Reservations must be made online for this offer. No walk-ups will be permitted. To make a reservation, click here.

