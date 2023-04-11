Watch Now
Virginia woman wins $175K with 35 lottery tickets: 'My heart started racing'

Posted at 9:21 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 21:21:28-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 5-2-0-1.

Those are four lucky numbers for Mandy Garcia, of Chesapeake.

As it turns out, they were lucky on multiple lottery tickets.

On March 30, Garcia bought 35 $1 plays for the drawing on that day, all with the same four-digit combination.

garcia lottery winner.jpg
Mandy Garcia

When her numbers were drawn, all 35 of those plays won the games' $5,000 top prize for a grand total of $175,000.

“I just couldn’t even believe it!” she told Lottery officials. “My heart started racing! I feel like certain numbers are lucky. I feel like it’s my best chance at winning a lot of money.”

Garcia told Virginia Lottery officials that she plans on saving her money to buy a house.

