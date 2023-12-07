Virginia woman who 'always dreamed' of being on ‘The Price is Right’ wins big

MINERAL, Va. -- A Virginia woman who dreamed of appearing on “The Price Is Right” won big on a recent episode of the iconic game show.

Rita Armstead’s luck started when she got called "to come on down." Thenit continued when she got to play a game – and matched the price of a refrigerator. That meant she won not only the fridge, but also a lot of designers handbags.

Armstead said winning the refrigerator was perfect for her because she was getting ready to buy one before she went on the show.

However, Armstead said her reasons for playing “The Price Is Right” go beyond the prizes.

"So I started researching tickets to get on ‘The Price Is Right,’ because that's always been my dream. And it was my grandmother's dream as well before she had passed,” Armstead said. “Every morning, even when I was a young baby, my grandmother was sitting in front of the TV watching ‘The Price Is Right’ with a cup of coffee.”

As a result, Armstead said the family tradition continued.

“All my children and my grandchildren have grown up watching ‘The Price Is Right.’”

Armstead also got to spin the wheel, which she said was a great blessing because she said she knows her grandmother was looking down, happy to see her on the show.



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.