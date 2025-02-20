Gov. Youngkin gives update on winter storm impact: 'We're not through it yet'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave an update on winter storm conditions in the state on Wednesday night.

Youngkin said the Commonwealth is towards the end of heavy part. The Hampton Roads area saw very heavy snow, with one to two inches falling per hour, according to the governor.

Youngkin said Newport News has seen the heaviest snow so far.

The governor also gave thanks to the Virginia Department of Transportation workers and said major interstates are in good shape so far.

"We'll get to the secondary roads afterwards but the snow is still coming down," he said.

Youngkin also noted that traffic volumes are noticeably down, giving road crews the ability to clear and treat streets faster.

He said the Virginia State Police have been called to more than 400 crashes, significantly less than last week's storm with nearly 1,000 reported. Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported.

For drivers who have to be out, Youngkin advised slowing down and being cautious.

"Continue to keep your head about you, use really good judgment when you're getting out," he said. "We're not through it yet, still have a night of snow ahead of us."

