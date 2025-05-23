RICHMOND, Va. — As temperatures rise across Virginia, thousands of people are preparing to enjoy the James River and other waterways this summer. Safety experts are reminding everyone about crucial precautions whether boating or wading.

For Josh McCotter, spending time on the water has been a lifelong passion.

"Any day on the water beats a day in a hot automotive shop," McCotter said. "It's just something different. I mean, way to stay cool."

During his years of experience, McCotter has learned the importance of preparation before leaving the dock.

"People never think that something's going to happen to them. And then if something does, the last thing you want is not be prepared for it," McCotter said.

Preparation is exactly what the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources wants everyone to prioritize before heading out on the river or any other waterway in Virginia.

Lieutenant Joshua Thomas emphasizes that wearing a lifejacket is the most critical safety measure, pointing to sobering statistics from last year.

17 people died in Virginia waterways last year, 16 weren't wearing lifejackets

"If you don't wear a PFD and you fall in, it's very hard to get one in after you've already entered the water. That's why we wear ours continuously out there," Thomas said.

The safety message extends to non-boaters as well. The Friends of the James River Park advises checking river levels before heading out. Lifejackets are always recommended but become required when the river exceeds five feet – a level it has maintained since heavy rains began in mid-May.

"I know some people might not think they look cool in a life jacket or whatever, but you know, having a personal flotation device out there can be the difference between life and death," Josh Stutz, Executive Director of Friends of the James River Park, said.

The organization recommends additional safety measures: check temperature and weather forecasts, know your entry and exit points, use a buddy system, and inform someone not in your group about your plans.

Stutz emphasizes that river conditions can be dangerous and require serious consideration.

"Because once you're out there, you're putting other people in danger, whether it's other boaters who have to try and rescue or report an accident, or first responders who have to get out there," Stutz said.

As McCotter prepares for another season on the water, he hopes everyone can enjoy the James River safely.

"I just hope everyone has a good time and doesn't nothing bad happens this year," McCotter said.

In addition to these safety preparations, experts recommend checking the water quality of the James River before heading out. The James River Association provides weekly water quality updates through Labor Day.



