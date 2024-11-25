Veteran reflects at Virginia War Memorial flag disposal ceremony: 'This is not the flag. It's our flag'

RICHMOND, Va. — For Ben King, the American flag symbolizes more than just patriotism. It represents a pivotal moment during his time in Iraq, when reinforcements arrived just in time to assist his unit, and the flag was the first thing he saw.

"A little American flag on top of an antenna that was fluttering in the wind and I remember seeing that flag and I just remember feeling, 'Okay, we're going to be all right,'" King said. "This is not the flag. It's our flag."

WTVR Ben King, Operations Director, Virginia War Memorial

King believes when a flag has flown for the last time, it deserves a fitting retirement.

That belief was at the heart of a special ceremony held recently at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, where more than 1,200 flags were retired.

The flags were collected through the Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes’ year-round exchange program, which allows people to bring old flags for proper retirement and receive a new one in return.

While flag retirements are typically carried out at local American Legion posts, this year’s ceremony was unique, marking the 10th anniversary of the exchange program.

It took place in the Memorial’s lobby, adding a special touch to the occasion.

Among the flags being retired was one that belonged to a recently deceased Legion member who had served in Vietnam.

"In honor of Jimmy Davis, Smooth Jimmy, as he's known in American Legion Post 354," King said.

King, who participated in the ceremony, explained that the flag retirement followed the traditional American Legion flag code.

The flag was first folded into a trifold, then unfurled, and finally disposed of by being burned, a dignified and respectful end to its service.

"This is one small way that we can all participate in helping the nation be the best version of itself," King said.

Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes offers the flag exchange service at all five of its locations throughout the year, encouraging Virginians to bring in their worn or tattered flags for proper disposal and receive a new one as a replacement.

