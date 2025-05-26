Virginia War Memorial plans 12-hour marathon reading of fallen soldiers' names for Memorial Day commemoration

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia War Memorial is preparing a unique tribute to fallen service members this Memorial Day with a marathon reading of nearly 12,000 names of Virginians killed or missing in action.

"Veterans Day is all about those that serve. Memorial Day is specifically oriented around honoring those that have died in service to the nation," Ben King, operations manager of the Virginia War Memorial, said.

The "Say Their Names Marathon" event will follow the 69th Annual Commonwealth's Memorial Day Ceremony at the memorial located on South Belvidere Street in Richmond. The name-reading marathon is expected to last about 12 hours.

Among the names to be read is Sgt. Andrew Ross, a special forces soldier and West Point graduate who was killed in Afghanistan in November 2018 at just 29 years old.

"Hearing (Drew's) name. Hearing other people say his name and that being part of something special like the War Memorial, it's a gift," Stephen Ross, Andrew's father, said.

Army veteran Jim Raines and Gold Star father Stephen Ross find healing

The annual ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory - 20th Century, marking the 69th commemoration honoring Virginia's fallen soldiers.

Attendees will experience military pageantry, memorial wreath presentations, and recognition of college scholarship recipients.

"You can expect military pageantry and ceremony, and you can expect military personnel and citizens from the Commonwealth unified around this sacred act of honoring the fallen," King said.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS 6.1 & 6.3 in Richmond and live streamed on wtvr.com.

