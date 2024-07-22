Virginia woman shares 'first world' Walmart problem after she was targeted while shopping

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Leslie Roman-Williams admits she was at fault and that her issue was a minor "first world problem." But, she wanted to share her security concerns after she was targeted by thieves at Walmart in Midlothian, Virginia.

"I put my purse in the shopping cart. The store was at that time undergoing renovation. So as I was pushing my cart around looking for like, where's the spaghetti, spaghetti. Oh, I was in the jam aisle, whatever. I realized when I looked back down, that my purse was no longer there. Of course, I screamed, oh my God," Roman-Williams told CBS 6 about the April 7 crime. “I would say [I lost] in the vicinity of least $500 to $1,000.”

Roman-Williams said she called Chesterfield Police and the responding officer took down a larceny report.

The reported indicated the officer believed a group of children, ages 10 to 13 years old, stole Roman-Williams’ purse along with $800 worth of items including her phone, keys, cards, and cash.

"I had a lucky $100 bill, which I was distressed, because when I worked for another company, I got employee of the year so that was one of my lucky prizes that I got," Roman-Williams said. "So I hope they had fun with that $100 bill cash. Wasn't so lucky, was it?"

Roman-Williams' main concern is also noted in the report. The report said a Walmart loss prevention associate wasn’t immediately on site to respond or provide footage to the officer. When one did arrive, he couldn’t find any surveillance video that showed the theft.

Roman-Williams would later find out no footage existed.

"That's the only thing I'm really concerned about, the lack of security maintenance and security cameras," she said. "I feel that Walmart should have had security cameras and we could have had something determined right away, whoever did it, we would have been able to focus on and maybe get my purse and all the contents back."

For the three months, Roman-Williams said she tried to share her concern with and get answers from Walmart.

When no one from Walmart would return her calls, she called CBS 6.

One day after CBS 6 called Walmart, somone from the company's corporate office called Roman-Williams. She said that person acknowledged the camera equipment was not up to date at the time due to a store renovation, but added the system has since been upgraded.

She also said Walmart apologized for the response time and said her complaint fell through the cracks.

They offered Roman-Williams a $200 gift card for her trouble.

Watch Tyler Layne's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have something for Tyler to investigate? Email him.