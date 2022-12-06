Watch Now
Two remaining Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting patients released from hospital

Posted at 6:13 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 06:13:46-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Two remaining patients who were among the injured when a man opened fire at a Chesapeake Walmart last month have been released from the hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital confirmed to News 3 on Monday.

Six people were killed when an employee opened fire at the Sam's Circle Walmart location on Nov. 22 before turning the gun on himself.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 70 years old. Several others were hurt.

On Nov. 26, the City of Chesapeake said its police department's forensic unit and the FBI had completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart, but the shooting investigation had remained underway.

As of Monday, the store location remained closed. In a previously released statement, Walmart's CEO said, "We’ll continue focusing our attention on offering support to our associates, families and loved ones in every way possible. We will work very closely with our associates and rely on their input to determine the best time to reopen the store."

The City of Chesapeake held a public vigil on Nov. 28 to honor the victims.

