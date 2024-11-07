Two days later, more Virginia voters react to 2024 election results

RICHMOND, Va. — Just two days after Donald Trump won the election to become the next president of the United States, CBS 6 went out to ask more voters how they're feeling about the election.

Natanya: "I feel disappointed that he won. I don’t really think that people are actually weighing out the options. Once you have a daughter, it’s a whole different perspective. I really would just like people to live with their differences and be okay with it."

Molly: "I define agree with views from both sides, but I think at the end of the day, when you put them side-by-side, I had to go with him. For me, the economy is a huge deal because it’s the difference between me working a 9-5 or me getting to stay at home with my baby. Gun control was a big one for me. I didn’t love the thought of anybody coming in trying to take anything away."

Anita: "I just feel like it's going to be bad. I don’t think things are going to be cheaper like everybody else believes. I think he will help the rich with their taxes, but I’m not rich, so. We’ll also lose our reproductive rights and we won't be able to make choices for ourselves."

Anonymous Voter: "I believe it's a new hope, it's a new chance for us to see what's going to happen. If you work a register, you can see how the prices are going up like crazy. Everybody can feel whatever they want to feel, but I have to respect the others, respect to thy neighbor is the most important thing because you have to treat people the way you want to be treated."

