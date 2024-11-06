Virginia voters process 2024 Election: 'How are you feeling?'

RICHMOND, Va. — With Less than 24 hours to process Election Day results, CBS 6 reporters visited Forest Hill Park in South Richmond to ask Virginia voters one simple question -- how are you feeling?

Brendan Daly

"I’m really upset, I’m upset mainly for the women in my life. Mainly upset for the future daughters I plan on having."

Jonathan

"I feel like the prices will go lower now, gas prices and everything, that will help us a lot. Yeah, that’s how I feel. I feel like prices are way up, and now that [Donald Trump] won, prices will go lower, everything will go lower."

Ebony Parks

"We just have to remain good citizens, take care of each other, and keep doing the things that we’re doing to make the world a better place. And, we’ll be fine. We’ll take care of each other and the government, is going to do what it’s going to do, and we’ll do what we do as Americans. We’ll stand together and take care of each other like we always have."

Chef Scott, Global Fusion RVA

"I’m a Trump supporter. I hope he gets the country back on track. We need change, we need unity, we need people coming back together, just for this division to be gone. So that’s my prayer, that God works in all this and brings the country back together.”

Sean McDonough

"I think it’s really important to stay true to who we are. Connect with friends, the community. Have conversations with strangers. It’s always an opportunity to see the other side of the picture. I just look at it as another beautiful day, as today is, with plenty of opportunity to grow"

