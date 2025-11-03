What Virginia voters are telling CBS 6 about the economy

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is giving Virginia voters a voice this election season. News crews spoke with voters in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and other Central Virginia locations to ask what's motivating their vote. Economic concerns were among the most frequent responses. Here's a sample of those voters voices:

"Cost of homes and stuff like that in this country is just nuts."

"Taxes is a big thing for us. Everything keeps going up, and then you never know who's going to who's gonna raise taxes. The middle class is the one that gets hurt."

"Taxes. It's all about taxes."

"You can't you can't buy anything. If you don't make $5,000 to $8,000 a month in retirement, you can't eat or survive."

"Everything is so high. Everything is going up, but the paychecks is still staying at one spot."

"The tariffs are just another tax on the middle and lower middle class that can at least afford to have to pay extra for stuff. So I see the economy being a big a big issue."

"Food prices, food prices, food prices."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.