These Virginia volunteers are filling trailers with supplies to help Helene victims: 'This is a blessing'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A trailer filled with supplies parked outside Old Towne’s Alibi restaurant on Wednesday morning is set to head south to assist those affected by Hurricane Helene.

"We just wanted to be a part of it, and you know, it's the least we could do for all those people who are struggling right now," said Joey Puletti, a Dinwiddie resident who drove to Petersburg at 7 a.m. to deliver cases of water after witnessing the devastation caused by the storm in Southwestern Virginia and Western North Carolina.

"It was really devastating," Puletti added. "I feel like we're not used to seeing hurricane damage in those areas, and just seeing communities kind of completely underwater, and people obviously in some dire straits."

WTVR Joey Puletti

Dino Lunsford, who donated his construction company's trailer, plans to transport the supplies to Boone, North Carolina, on Friday morning.

"Everybody rallies together to help those in need, and just the fact that we're able to do this is just a blessing," he said.

Lunsford expressed his enthusiasm for the community's swift response, noting that he wasn't surprised to see the trailer already halfway full just one hour into the donation drive.

"I was on my way to my office here in Old Towne, so I'm pulling up and already see the trailer's got a bunch of stuff in it, so that's awesome," he remarked. "So, I hope this thing's loaded, like floor to gills."

WTVR Dino Lunsford

The initiative to collect supplies began on Monday, sparked by a social media post from the Coleman family.

"The Coleman family spawned a local show of love," said Kathleen McCay, owner of Old Towne’s Alibi.

McCay, alongside the owners of Dance’s Sporting Goods and other Tri-Cities businesses, quickly mobilized to support the cause.

"When you throw it out there to the local community, it spreads," McCay explained. "Kindness is good. There's still good people in the world.”

As the effort gains momentum, McCay is preparing to call in a fourth trailer, with half of the supplies now designated for Damascus, Virginia.

She mentioned that if enough donations come in before Thursday evening, they could extend assistance to another affected county.

"We will find drivers, and we will find trailers," McCay assured.

WTVR Kat McCay

The Tri-Cities community's compassion is evident, with numerous locations, including Dance’s Sporting Goods, Walker D. Witt Roofing, and Thacker Ace Hardware in Colonial Heights, accepting donations through Thursday evening.

Puletti emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, "They need us right now. So I think it's cool to see the community come together to get something like this done."

Those in the impacted areas have requested specific items, including:

Baby wipes

Paper towels

Hand sanitizer

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Bottled water

Heavy-duty work gloves

Heavy-duty trash bags

Nonperishable foods

Tarps

Cat and dog food

Bug spray

Feminine sanitary products

Flashlights

Matches

Candles

As the community continues to mobilize support, their focus remains on aiding their neighbors to the south during this challenging time.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.