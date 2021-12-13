Virginia volunteers deploy to states hit by deadly tornadoes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia-based crews with the American Red Cross deployed Monday to help with relief efforts in the states hit by deadly tornados on Friday.

They are sending three Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) along with six volunteers.

Ned Worman, who drove the ERV from the Henrico County headquarters, said it was his fourth deployment this year. His truck, specifically, was heading to serve those in Mayfield, Kentucky.

"Which was the town that was absolutely devastated by this tornado," said Worman. "These people went from just sitting back in their chairs getting ready for Christmas to absolute and total destruction."

Worman said they would be providing meals to those in need, likely several hundred per day.

Red Cross of Virginia said it was sending teams to help in the other states impacted by the tornadoes as well — providing shelter, meals and disaster mental healthcare.

"Which is a huge factor in these types of events if you think about the trauma that these families have gone through and from a Red Cross perspective, we're experiencing this for not only the days to come, but for weeks and potentially months to go as this community starts to rebuild," said spokesperson, Jonathan McNamara.

He added that people who want to help support their mission can do so by donating their time and fill the place of the volunteers leaving to the affected states. Or you can donate money or blood.

"We've already delivered 200 blood products to areas that were impacted by these tornadoes and we're at a 10-year low in terms of our supply," added McNamara.

