These Virginia voters share their thoughts ahead of the Trump-Harris presidential debate

RICHMOND, Va. -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will debate each other on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. This debate is a big deal as it happens just before early voting starts in Virginia next Friday and with the 2024 election getting closer.

This will be the first time Harris and Trump are debating each other, and it might be their only chance to do so. The last debate was in June when Trump debated President Joe Biden, who later decided to drop out of the race.

A new Washington Post-Schar School poll released on Tuesday shows Harris leading Trump by 50 to 42 percent in Virginia. This lead is bigger than what experts consider a close race.

Still, some voters in Virginia are unsure about their choices.

Christy, a potential voter from the Richmond area, said the last debate was interesting but not very promising. “It was entertaining but not great for picking a president,” she said.

Christy and fellow potential voter Elijah mentioned that they don’t feel excited about the candidates.

Christy thinks the choice between just two candidates doesn’t give enough options for people who might be in the middle or like third parties.

WTVR Christy and Elijah

“It’s not fair to only have two choices,” she said.

Elijah is also unsure if he will vote or not.

He wants to hear more about how the candidates plan to deal with issues like housing and threats from other countries.

“I want to see how they will handle housing costs and threats from Russia and China,” Elijah said. He also wants the cost of living to go down. “It’s gone up a lot since the last election,” he added.

James Roache, who runs a smoothie business, said he was worried about how the candidates’ policies might affect him.

WTVR James Roache

He is concerned about rising costs and shipping problems.

“Everything is more expensive now,” Roache said.

He said he hoped the debate would answer questions about how to help people afford their lives.

“I hope the debate will answer real questions about what affects Americans,” he said.

The debate will start at 9 p.m. and last for 90 minutes. Dr. Bob Holsworth, a political analyst for CBS 6, will give his thoughts on the debate on CBS 6 News at 11.

