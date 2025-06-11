Virginia reacts to President Trump's plan to restore Confederate-linked military base names

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — During a speech at Fort Bragg, President Donald Trump announced plans to restore the original names of several military installations that were renamed to remove Confederate references, including three Virginia bases.

The Department of Defense spent an estimated $39 million to change the names of military installations that honored Confederate figures.

In Virginia, Fort Lee became Fort Gregg-Adams, Fort Pickett was renamed Fort Barfoot, and Fort A.P. Hill was changed to Fort Walker.

The cost for changing Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams alone was approximately $1.5 million.

Beyond federal expenses for updating installation gates, facilities, streets, signs and technology, states also incurred costs for highway signage changes.

I found that the Virginia Department of Transportation spent $200,000 to change road signs for Fort Gregg-Adams.

Reports show North Carolina spent $450,000 to change 86 highway traffic signs from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty.

The potential reversal has generated mixed reactions from the public.

"This is so ridiculous, I could care less what buildings are named, especially when I see homelessness every day. Families, vets, broken people who desperately need help. If money is available for this foolishness, why isn't it being used to help people who need it," Cheryl Harris emailed CBS 6.

Tim Vincent commented on our Facebook page: "It was a waste of time and money the first time... it will be a waste of time and money this time too, but it will correct a stupid mistake."

According to CBS News, the bases wouldn't be formally named after Confederates who fought against the U.S. during the Civil War, but instead after other service members who share similar names.

Fort A.P. Hill

Originally it was named after Confederate Gen. Ambrose P. Hill, before being renamed Fort Walker after Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor who treated soldiers in the Civil War and later received a Medal of Honor.

Now it will be named to commemorate three different people: Medal of Honor recipients Lt. Col. Edward Hill, 1st Sgt. Robert A. Pinn and Pvt. Bruce Anderson for heroism during the Civil War.

Fort Pickett

Fort Pickett was changed to Fort Barfoot in honor of Tech Sgt. Van Barfoot, a Medal of Honor recipient who served in World War II.

It will now honor 1st Lt. Vernon W. Pickett. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism during World War II when he fired grenades while pinned down by enemy machine gun fire and destroyed enemy positions. He was captured, then escaped and rejoined his unit, but was killed in action.

Fort Lee

Fort Lee was changed to a hyphenated name, Fort Gregg-Adams, and was the only one to commemorate someone who remained alive at the time — Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg. He was known as a logistics leader and died last year. Lt. Col. Charity Adams — the other half of the name — led the first female Black unit of the Army deployed in World War II.

Fort Lee will now be named for Pvt. Fitz Lee, who received the Medal of Honor for heroism during the Spanish-American War, when he moved under fire to rescue wounded comrades.

Fort Gordon

Fort Gordon was changed to Fort Eisenhower to commemorate the former president's time leading Allied forces in Europe in World War II.

It will now be named for Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon. He was honored for his valor during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia, where he defended wounded crew members at a helicopter crash site and held off an advancing enemy force.

Fort Hood

Fort Hood was changed to Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Army’s first Hispanic four-star, who served in the Korean War and got the Distinguished Service Cross.

It will now honor Col. Robert B. Hood. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism during World War I, when he directed artillery fire in France.

Fort Polk

Fort Polk was changed to Fort Johnson after Black Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. William Henry Johnson, who served in World War I.

It will now honor Silver Star recipient Gen. James H. Polk. Then-Col. Polk was honored for gallantry during World War II, when he led reconnaissance and combat missions under fire. He later served as head of U.S. Army Europe.

Fort Rucker

Fort Rucker was named Fort Novosel after Medal of Honor recipient Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel, who served in World War II and Vietnam.

It will now honor Capt. Edward W. Rucker. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism in World War I when he flew deep behind enemy lines in a daring air battle over France.

