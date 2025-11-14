Virginia veterinarian struggles finding emergency care for her dog

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A Lunenburg County veterinarian said her industry is facing a shortage of doctors and her family experienced the crisis firsthand when her own dog needed specialized treatment.

Dr. Brandy Ashman opened Lunenburg Animal Hospital and Hoofbeats Equine Service after receiving her calling to enter veterinarian services as a child living on a North Carolina farm.

Last Saturday, Ashman’s French Bulldog, Boop, suddenly could not walk and was screaming in agony.

“I’m a small animal vet, as well. So, I got him on the drugs that I knew to get him on, but it just wasn't managing his pain,” Ashman said. “I wanted to follow my own rule, which is, when your animal starts having a problem, go get help. So, I knew immediately I needed a neurologist.”

She called three different Richmond area emergency veterinary hospitals and a university but was turned down.

“Everyone was extremely nice and just really upset that there was no availability for me to come in. There was very limited staff. There was literally no room in the inn for my dog,” Dr. Ashman added.

WTVR Dr. Brandy Ashman and Boop

This experience helped her recognize how critical the shortage of doctors and specialists really is.

“I as a vet with a fully insured dog, could not get help for my own animal. It was disheartening,” Ashman said.

Studies showed up to 55,000 additional veterinarians will be needed to meet the needs of companion animal healthcare in the country by 2030.

Virginia’s equine community, where Ashman mainly works with horses, is also experiencing a shortage right now.

She said nine local equine vets have recently left the industry due to various factors.

“We are sort of an endangered species as equine vets. People don't realize that this is going to turn into the Wild, Wild West soon if we don't get some sort of relief,” Ashman stated.

American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) reported a vast majority of veterinarians, 71 percent or 71,698 doctors, work in companion animal medicine.

“Experts attribute this shift in the veterinary profession to several factors, including urbanization, the cost of a veterinary degree, and the demands of working with livestock and horses compared with cats and dogs,” AVMA stated.

She said equine vets especially are expected to be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We're often mistreated. We're often yelled at. We're often forced to make hard decisions based on financial concerns,” she said.

This year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill establishing Large Animal Veterinary Grants to incentivize large animal veterinarians to work in underserved areas.

Seven veterinarians were awarded $890,000 to help boost large animal veterinary services across the Commonwealth, but Ashman was not one of those recipients.

Thankfully, Ashman was able to contact an expert who prescribed Boop the right medication and he has fully recovered. But the moment was terrifying for the doctor of 17 years.

“I depend on my strength from Jesus Christ. I can't do it without him. This job is so taxing on your emotional, mental and physical, you know, abilities, that no wonder people are running to different careers,” Ashman said.

She urged pet owners to renew their kindness and respect for overworked and stressed animal doctors. She said it’s crucial to have an emergency savings, pet insurance, and annual checkups so minor issues do not become bigger problems down the road.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.