Virginia veterans, young and old, honored at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- Severe weather forced the annual Commonwealth's Veterans Day Ceremony indoors on Friday.

"I think it was a good call that we moved inside," Virginia War Memorial director Clay Mountcastle said. "The Army guys would have liked it [outside in the rain] and green guys would have loved it. Everybody else would have been like, 'No, I don't want to be here.'"

The indoor ceremony still allowed dozens of men, women, and children to honor veterans who served in the United States military.

"On Veterans Day, we recognize their service, as well as those who came before us, and we salute you today," Virginia National Guard

Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams said.

An overarching theme Friday was the continuation of service, as each new generation answers the call.

"From the young troopers, who recently deployed overseas to these World War II greats. The legacy of service and sacrifice continues," Williams said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) highlighted those in his family who have served.

"This is not a break in commitment in our nation. It is a generational handoff. To see grandfathers give to grandsons and nephews stand up for their uncles and their aunt," he said.

At the end of the service, each branch's song was played and veterans of each branch were given a chance to stand and be recognized.

Among them was former Army platoon sergeant and Special Forces veteran Jerry L. Johnson.

Johnson said he was glad to be back to his first War Memorial service in several years after health issues kept him away. He said he enjoyed seeing so many generations of service.

"I feel it in my heart," he said. "I feel so good just looking at the young people that still love our country and love the way that we are treated here."

Mountcastle called veterans exceptional Americans and in turn what makes American exceptional.

"One need only look to the beaches of Normandy, the ruins of the Berlin wall, or to Arlington National Cemetery for evidence of American exceptionalism," he said.

