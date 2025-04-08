Virginia business leaders assess potential tariff impacts: 'Still quite a bit of uncertainty'

RICHMOND, Va. — As President Donald Trump's latest tariffs take effect at midnight, Virginia businesses and consumers face uncertainty about the impact on importing and purchasing goods.

A meeting in downtown Richmond on Tuesday brought together a group of state business leaders to discuss the potential effects of the tariffs on Virginia's economy. They are particularly concerned about how reciprocal tariffs from other countries could affect the ability of Virginia businesses to export their products.

"There's still quite a bit of uncertainty," said Stephanie Agee, senior vice president and chief administrative officer of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. "It's very early days."

The meeting, which lasted over two hours, featured a presentation from an international trade law firm. David Olave, an associate at the firm, predicted the tariffs would last for at least a few months.

Most of Virginia's imported goods are from China, Mexico, and Canada, including mechanical appliances, furniture, and vehicles. Olave said the tariffs' impact is too significant for Virginia businesses to absorb without passing costs to consumers.

"We're going to see an immediate passing of that tariff to consumers in a way we didn't see as quickly in the past," Olave said.

Olave advised businesses to closely examine how their imports are classified to minimize the tariff impact.

As for exports, Virginia's key markets are Canada, China, and India, with leaders watching to see how these and other countries retaliate, potentially beyond tariffs.

Agee noted that while Virginia's top export industries include goods like coal briquettes, soybeans, and microchips, services such as consulting and data centers generate most of the state's export revenue.

"Two-thirds of Virginia's approximately $70 billion in exports are actually services," Agee said. "They could implement regulatory actions and other measures that would negatively impact American service-oriented companies that currently sell a lot to Europe."

Olave suggested that President Trump aims to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., which Agee supports, hoping tariffs might encourage companies to establish operations domestically.

"If the tariffs do stick around, if we keep them in place, there would hopefully be plenty of motivation for companies to set up operations," Agee said.

Olave recommended that companies stay in touch with federal lawmakers and hope for negotiations to end tariffs, although that might conflict with the goal of attracting investment to the U.S.

"That's what hits businesses the hardest, not being able to project and know what to do with this tomorrow," Olave said, reiterating that uncertainty is the prevailing sentiment.

Moving forward, state leaders plan to monitor the data on tariffs' impacts and will send a letter to both the Trump and Youngkin administrations outlining their concerns discussed at the meeting.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube