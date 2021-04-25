Watch
Virginia trooper off force after traffic stop viral video

Provided to WTVR
Virginia State Police Traffic Stop 2019
Posted at 7:41 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 07:41:46-04

FAIRFAX, Va. -- A white state trooper who was seen on video telling a Black driver — quote — “you are going to get your a—whipped” is no longer with the Virginia State Police.

The Washington Post reports that spokeswoman Corinne Geller said state police were prohibited from releasing additional detail about Charles Hewitt, the trooper seen in a viral video of a 2019 traffic stop.

An attorney for driver Derrick Thompson said he was told during the settlement of a lawsuit over the incident that Hewitt was fired for cause in February.

Erlich said the lawsuit was settled earlier this month for $20,000, with no admission of wrongdoing by the state.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
