Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia to close multiple prisons, including Sussex II, and take over Lawrenceville Correctional Center

They were told the construction of state prisons Sussex I and Sussex II would help their rural county's economy. But 25 years later, Sussex County leaders claim the State of Virginia broke its promises, left those who live in the county in a dangerous and costly position, and now refuse to sit down to discuss ways to improve the situation.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 12:36:42-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Citing staffing and safety concerns, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) announced Friday it would close multiple state-run facilities effective July 1, 2024.

The impacted facilities include:

  • Augusta Correctional Center
  • Sussex II State Prison
  • Haynesville Correctional Unit #17
  • Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP)

"These decisions were made to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs," an email from VADOC Director Chad Dotson read. "The VADOC has already started the process of working with staff to identify job placement opportunities within the agency to ensure the opportunity for continuous employment and career advancement."
In addition to the announced closures, the VADOC will take over Lawrenceville Correctional Center, now privately owned by GEO Group in August 2024.

CBS 6 has published numerous reports over the years sharing the voices of those concerned about staffing and safety at Virginia prisons.

In 2022, Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts shared his concerns about the impact Lawrenceville Correctional Center had on his community.

"I do not want the prison to close. This is a small community, impoverished community, we do not need to lose any jobs," Roberts told CBS 6. "[But] it's a failed business transaction right now. [Lawrenceville Correctional Center] obviously has a staffing issue, they have a shortage of staffing issue, an integrality of a staffing issue."

PSI Lawrenceville.png

Problem Solvers Investigations

Virginia sheriff is concerned about this prison: 'You failed this community'

Melissa Hipolit
12:43 PM, Sep 20, 2022

Sussex County leaders claimed earlier this year that Virginia broke its promises and left those who live in the county in a dangerous and costly position when it came to the conditions at Sussex I and Sussex II state prisons.

A 2020 report highlighted cell doors at Sussex prison would not close properly and would need to be replaced at a cost of approximately $14 million.

Sussex I and Sussex II house some of Virginia's highest security level inmates and Virginia's Death row.

Sussex.png

Local News

This prison came with promises. Sussex says Virginia needs to pay up.

Wayne Covil
4:34 PM, Aug 01, 2023

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone