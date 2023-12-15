Virginia to close multiple prisons, including Sussex II, and take over Lawrenceville Correctional Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- Citing staffing and safety concerns, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) announced Friday it would close multiple state-run facilities effective July 1, 2024.

The impacted facilities include:



Augusta Correctional Center

Sussex II State Prison

Haynesville Correctional Unit #17

Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP)



"These decisions were made to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs," an email from VADOC Director Chad Dotson read. "The VADOC has already started the process of working with staff to identify job placement opportunities within the agency to ensure the opportunity for continuous employment and career advancement."

In addition to the announced closures, the VADOC will take over Lawrenceville Correctional Center, now privately owned by GEO Group in August 2024.

CBS 6 has published numerous reports over the years sharing the voices of those concerned about staffing and safety at Virginia prisons.

In 2022, Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts shared his concerns about the impact Lawrenceville Correctional Center had on his community.

"I do not want the prison to close. This is a small community, impoverished community, we do not need to lose any jobs," Roberts told CBS 6. "[But] it's a failed business transaction right now. [Lawrenceville Correctional Center] obviously has a staffing issue, they have a shortage of staffing issue, an integrality of a staffing issue."

Problem Solvers Investigations Virginia sheriff is concerned about this prison: 'You failed this community' Melissa Hipolit

Sussex County leaders claimed earlier this year that Virginia broke its promises and left those who live in the county in a dangerous and costly position when it came to the conditions at Sussex I and Sussex II state prisons.

A 2020 report highlighted cell doors at Sussex prison would not close properly and would need to be replaced at a cost of approximately $14 million.

Sussex I and Sussex II house some of Virginia's highest security level inmates and Virginia's Death row.

Local News This prison came with promises. Sussex says Virginia needs to pay up. Wayne Covil

