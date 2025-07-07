Virginians travel to help Texas flood victims, first responders

BRISTOL, Va. — More than a dozen first responders are joining Virginia-based Mercy Chefs volunteers to assist the people of Texas impacted by catastrophic flooding.

Six Virginia Task Force Four members left the Bristol Fire Department early Monday morning to deliver manpower and equipment to Austin, Texas.

Bristol Fire Department

“Watching what was unfolding in Texas, we knew it was a matter of time before they would be requesting assistance from other states,” said Dr. Mike Armstrong, Bristol fire chief and emergency management coordinator.

WTVR Chief Mike Armstrong

Chief Armstrong said their assignment is not yet known but they are ready to respond however they can.

“They're trained to operate on static bodies of water, such as lakes and ponds, and really their specialty is moving water. Hence the name swift water rescue. So, they're really geared up to work in that kind of environment, which is extremely dangerous,” he explained.

The crews will join eight first responders from Virginia Beach who departed Sunday, according to Virginia Beach Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Smith.

“We're ready to go help the community. I know there's several communities in that general area that's been affected by the flooding that need some assistance,” Chief Smith stated. “We've been previously five deployments, and we have a good expectation what to what's going on.”

A devastating flash flood in Central Texas over the weekend has left at least 82 people dead — including 28 children — as rescue workers are still scouring the devastation near San Antonio in search of those missing. State officials warn that the death toll may continue to rise.

Mercy Chefs, a faith-based humanitarian nonprofit headquartered in Virginia, deployed 70 to 100 volunteers to Kerr County, Texas. There they serve hot meals to victims and first responders.

Watch: Virginia volunteers feed Texas flood victims as search continues for missing

Virginia volunteers feed Texas flood victims as search continues for missing: 'It's unimaginable'

"It's unimaginable, the damage and devastation, the loss of life, the missing people," Mercy Chefs co-founder Gary LeBlanc said. "An unspeakable tragedy for the people here."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned Sunday that additional rounds of heavy rains lasting into Tuesday could produce more life-threatening flooding.

“I would ask everybody just to pray for Texas. It's very heartbreaking to see what's going on down there, and especially with the camps where the children were at. So just say a prayer,” Chief Armstrong stated.

The Virginia fire crews will spend at least the next week in Texas helping first responders tasked with a recovery mission.

“You never know what you're going to get into. We do have that expectation of some more flooding in the next few days, so the potential of doing some searches and evacuations of the immediate area that's affected by any type of flood or the swift water,” Chief Smith described.

Click here to learn more or make a donation to Mercy Chefs.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube