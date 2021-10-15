Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia Tech: Selfish behavior prompts restrictions

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Steve Helber
Fans welcome the teams onto the field prior to the start of the Virginia-Virginia Tech Atlantic Coast Conference college football game at Lane stadium in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday Nov. 27, 2004. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
VIRGINIA VIRGINIA TECH
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 14:38:05-04

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Officials at Virginia Tech are putting restrictions in place ahead of this weekend’s game against Pitt after reports of “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior” in recent weeks.

News outlets report that the school announced Thursday that it’s restricting student attendance to season ticket holders and limiting the number of student lottery winners.

The changes come after a student petition called on the university to address claims of overcrowding and problems entering the stadium.

Officials say students will be expected to head immediately to their seats to allow all fans to take their seats safely.

Also, students who enter illegally or violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct and be subject to ban from athletic facilities.


(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide