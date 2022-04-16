Remembering lives lost 15 years after Virginia Tech shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Saturday marked 15 year since the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

Thirty-two people were killed and 17 others were wounded after shooter Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on campus in 2007.

"They ranged in age from 18 to 76 and represented a variety of academic areas and faith and ethnic groups. We hope that you are able to reflect on the tremendous promise each of them embodied for our world with creativity, intelligence, humility, and humanity," reads text on Virginia Tech's We Remember website.

A number of ceremonies are planned to honor the victims. The annual Run in Remembrance took place Saturday morning with a moment of silence followed by a 3.2 mile run to honor the slain students and faculty.

Virginia Tech leaders said it is important to come together yearly to remember their fellow Hokies.

“When you go back 15 years, what helped Virginia Tech through this incredibly tragic event was being together,” Virginia Tech’s Assistant Vice President of University Relations Mark Owczarski said. “There are iconic images of Virginia Tech's convocation, of Virginia Tech's initial candlelight vigil and all of the gatherings that came. The lesson was very clear and obvious. Through community, healing and the ability to be resilient in the face of tragedy, was incredibly apparent. And that is the lesson that we take forward in each annual Day of Remembrance.”

Folks can also participate in the Remembrance Run virtually.

