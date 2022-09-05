Watch Now
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room during game at Old Dominion

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on September 5, 2022
Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 11:06:45-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Tech confirmed over the weekend items had been stolen from their football players' lockers while the team was taking on Old Dominion University in S.B. Ballard Stadium Friday night.

"The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night," the statement read. "The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment."

ODU released a similar statement.

The locker room burglary and the rough 20-17 loss to the Monarchs were not the only events that plagued the Hokies that night.

According to ESPN and Sports Illustrated, the second half of the game was delayed over 15 minutes after Virginia Tech coaches headed to the press box got stuck in an elevator.

After the game ended, ODU fans rushed the field to celebrate their win. While the Hokies attempted to head back to the locker room, tight-end Connor Lee Blumrick made contact with a fan, knocking them to the ground.

Blumrick issued an apology via Twitter.

