How much can you expect to save over Virginia's tax-free weekend?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- This weekend is the perfect time to check items off your child’s back-to-school list. August 6-8 no sales tax will be applied to school supplies under $20 and clothing and shoes under $100.

You can also order these items for store pick up or delivery, and as long as they are paid for and shipped before the end of the weekend, the tax will not apply.

CBS 6 visited Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian, where store manager Sharasa Williamson said this weekend was typically one of their busiest.

"We’re just making sure we’re maxed out in all of the basics," said Williamson. "We looked at some of the new lists that came out to make sure that we have everything in stock that they will need this year."

All of the back-to-school items are displayed near the front section of the general items entrance, and supply lists for schools in the area are also located in that area as well.

"We’ll have people in the area to make sure if they can’t find what they need, just reach out and we’ll make sure that someone can help you," Williamson explained.

We grabbed a supply list for fourth graders at Woolridge Elementary School and filled up a cart. The total for all of the items on the list was $68.41 with tax, but this weekend, the total would be $64.54, saving you almost four dollars.

As many families struggle to recover from the pandemic, every penny counts.

This weekend, you can also save on hurricane and emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax.

