Virginia storm damages Jamestown 4-H camp in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va — A large tree trunk that fell during last week’s windstorm caused significant damage at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center, leaving trails of debris scattered across the campground.

One large oak tree went straight through Cabin 1, destroying bunk beds, walls, the roof, and decades of memories.

“When you see it up close, it's certainly a hit to the stomach,” Sue Williams, with the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center, said. “It's really just a cherished place.”

The historic Cabin 1, built in 1948, now stands with a significant hole in it.

Fortunately, no one was inside when the storm hit.

Cleanup crews began the process of removing debris on Monday.

With the camp's busiest season starting in a few weeks, Williams said the damage is significant, especially since they usually prepare for more than 200 campers each night.

“This cabin was for 30 people, accommodating adult supervision, counselors, and program staff,” Williams explained. “But it's really all about the kids and the campers, so right now we are assessing our options.”

Nestled along the James River and near the Jamestown Settlement, the camp provides children and teens with opportunities to learn about the outdoors.

Williams emphasized their commitment to serving as many campers as possible this summer.

“We're going to serve campers either way; we're going to make it happen. We definitely need the support, though, because we need to figure out how to house everyone safely and rebuild our capacity,” she said.

A section of the camp's nature trail was also damaged by a fallen tree.

If you would like to help rebuild part of the camp, click here.

The center's emergency fundraising campaign is to help bridge the gap left by insurance and expedite restoration efforts.

Jamestown 4-H Educational Center will celebrate 100 years in the community in 2028.