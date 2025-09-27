Virginia State University makes biggest jump in Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities list

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University has risen 12 spots in a major college ranking system, now placing 11th among the best historically Black colleges and universities, according to U.S. News and World Report.

This marks the largest jump of any HBCU on the prestigious list.

"[The university] has a total undergraduate enrollment of 5,129 (fall 2024), and the campus size is 231 acres," according to the publication's website. "The student-faculty ratio at Virginia State University is 14:1, and it utilizes a semester-based academic calendar."

Virginia's Hampton University ranked 7th on the list of best HBCUs.

VSU also tied for fifth place among 77 public HBCUs nationwide and improved its standing in other categories, including regional universities and top public schools.

The U.S. News and World Report rankings evaluate multiple factors related to academic quality. These include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources and research, and financial resources.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.