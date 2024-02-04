Watch Now
The awesome way Virginia State University kicked off Black History Month: ‘Get up and move’

Posted at 10:59 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 22:59:17-05

ETTRICK, Va. – Virginia State University kicked off its 2024 Black History Month celebrations at the school’s dining and event center Saturday.

Kimberly Conley, co-chair of the Chesterfield County Black History Month Committee, said the theme of this year’s celebration is African Americans in the Arts.

“So because our culture, Black history, is built on educating, entertainment and telling our stories with art,” Conley said. “So we want to be able to kick off the month-long activities with entertainment. And we want people to get up and move around and understand the history…”

For the 35th year, VSU is partnering with Chesterfield County to hold Black History Month events this February.

