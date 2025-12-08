Virginia state trooper, good Samaritans help rescue man from burning car along I-95

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia state trooper helped rescue a Maryland man from a burning car with the help of good Samaritans after a crash along Interstate 95 in Caroline County on Friday, the Virginia State Police said.

According to a news release from state police, the crash happened at 7 a.m. near the 111 mile marker when a 2024 Tesla Model Y went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Sgt. S. Page was heading north at the time and stopped to check on the driver just as the Tesla caught on fire.

The Tesla's doors were locked and would not open and Sgt. Page broke the window of the vehicle, cut the airbag and pulled the driver to safety with the help of others.

"I ran up to the car, saw that the doors were still locked and couldn't get them open. Heard a guy in the car, ended up having to bust the window down and ask him to sit back so I could cut the air bag, pulled him out of the car and dragged him about 10 feet away from the car until some other folks came and helped me out," Sgt. Page said.

The driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said Friday's winter weather was possibly the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

