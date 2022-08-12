Virginia State Police welcomes 18 new troopers to the force

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Friday morning, Virginia State Police welcomed 18 new troopers to their force during a graduation ceremony at the State Police Training Academy.

The 136th generation of Virginia State Troopers is actually the smallest graduating class in Virginia State Police history, but this team said they bonded together quickly.

"It was different and difficult," explained new Trooper Clayton Linville, who has been assigned to serve Hanover and Henrico. "You couldn't hide. It was great, a great experience."

Linville served in the United States Coast Guard for three years, and said State Police in Florida saved his life in an accident, so he wanted to pay the service back.

He’s also coached football at Battery Park in Richmond for the past few years.

"The most rewarding part is being able to help, finally getting to that step," Linville noted. "It's been 28 long weeks of a lot of pain, blood, sweat and tears, so finally being able to get to this point to help our community."

Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary Settle noted this class is special, not only because of its size, but also the fact that July marks the 90th anniversary of Virginia State Police.

"These new troopers will forever be part of our valued history," said Settle. "We are proud to have them as part of the Virginia State Police family.”

Over the past 28 weeks, these new troopers have not only gone through intense physical training, but they’ve also completed more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques and strategies to assist people who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

The troopers will now spend the next six weeks with a field training officer to learn their new patrol area.