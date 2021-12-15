Virginia State Police still seeking info on fatal Northern Neck crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- It's been four months since a rollover crash in the Northern Neck resulted in the death of 26-year-old Calvin Harris, Jr. from Colonial Beach, and Virginia State Police are still searching for answers about a possible cause.

Troopers believe a blue sedan may have had a role in the deadly crash, and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 28. at the intersection of James Monroe Highway and Stony Knoll.

At this stage of the investigation, State Police said Harris was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger when it ran off the right side of the highway, struck a tree and overturned.

Harris was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car, troopers said. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information can call state police at #77 or 804-609-5656 or contact them by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.