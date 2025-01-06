Troopers respond to 150+ crashes as winter storm moves across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police said troopers have responded to more than 150 crashes across the Commonwealth as a major winter storm spreads snow that will mix with or change to sleet in metro Richmond overnight.

Officials said troopers responded to the following wrecks, which may have not necessarily been weather-related, between 4 and 8 p.m. Sunday:



Div 1 (Richmond) - Virginia State Police has investigated 6 crashes, none with injuries

Div 2 (Culpeper - NW Va.) Virginia State Police has investigated two crashes, none with injuries

Div. 3 (Appomattox - Central-west) Virginia State Police has investigated 8 crashes, three with reported injuries.

Div. 4 (Wytheville - SWVA) - VSP has investigated 20 crashes, three with reported injuries (between noon and 4 it was 85 crashes, three with reported injuries).

Div.5 (Chesapeake - Hampton Roads) - VSP has investigated three crashes, one with reported injuries.

Div. 6 (Salem - western Va.) - VSP has investigated 47 crashes, five with reported injuries (between noon and four it was 51, four with reported injuries).

Div. 7 (NOVA) - Nothing at this time.

The agency said they have increased the number of troopers, which are working 12-hour shifts because of the storm.

Troopers offered these tips for people who have to drive during the storm:



Use headlights. Increasing your visibility helps you to avoid slick and dangerous spots on the road, as well as helps other drivers see you better.



Slow your speed. Though state police works closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to identify problem areas on Virginia’s highways during a winter storm, drivers still must drive for conditions. Slowing your speed gives you more time to safely react and avoid a crash. Drive your vehicle based on your ability to properly maintain control of your vehicle.

Don’t tailgate. You need increased stopping distance on slick road surfaces. Give yourself more space between vehicles traveling ahead of you to avoid rear end collisions.



Buckle Up. Most crashes that occur during winter weather are caused by vehicles sliding into guardrails, off the road or other vehicles. Wearing your seat belt protects you from being thrown around the inside of your vehicle and suffering serious injury in a crash.



Check Your Vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order for the conditions. Fill up the tank in advance. Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid, tire tread, battery life, etc.



Don’t leave home without a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snack, cell phone charger and flashlight.

