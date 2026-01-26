State police respond to 440 crashes as winter storm hits Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The winter storm that dropped snow and ice on Virginia over the weekend continues to cause hazardous driving conditions Monday morning.

Virginia State Police ask drivers to stay off the roads until at least 10 a.m. so crews can continue to treat roads impacted by the winter weather.

Virginia State Police reported a total of 440 crashes statewide since the storm began. Those crashes resulted in 34 injuries, police said.

There was one reported fatal crash in Fairfax County, though investigators do not believe the weather was a factor.

The crashes were spread across all seven divisions, with Hampton Roads reporting the highest number.

Crash Statistics by Division:



Division 1 (Central Va./Richmond): 93 crashes, 3 with injuries

Division 2 (Northwest Va./Winchester/Harrisonburg): 38 crashes, 4 with injuries

Division 3 (Central/Western Va./Appomattox): 46 crashes, 6 with injuries

Division 4 (Southwest Va.): 59 crashes, 5 with injuries

Division 5 (Hampton Roads): 109 crashes, 9 with injuries

Division 6 (Western Va./Roanoke): 54 crashes, 5 with injuries

Division 7 (Northern Va.): 41 crashes, 2 with injuries, 1 fatal crash (not storm-related)

How are the roads where you live? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube