Will Virginia State University lose historic Biden-Trump debate?

ETTRICK, Va. -- The back and forth between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump over the 2024 presidential debate schedule seemingly cuts out a Virginia HCBU that was set to make history. Virginia State University was scheduled to host one of three debates this year on October 1, but that much-celebrated moment seems in critical jeopardy.

Biden's campaign said Wednesday he would not participate in the debates scheduled by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, citing a history of the Commission not controlling unruly crowd members or holding candidates to rules set prior to the contests.

In a video released online, Biden instead challenged Trump to two live nationally televised debates run by media organizations without crowds.

Trump quickly accepted the invites, writing on his social media platform he would debate Biden any time, anywhere, and taking a jab at his opponent for being scared of debating in front of crowds.

CNN and ABC are scheduled to host debates between the two candidates in June and September respectively.

At this point, these plans do not appear to include VSU in Ettrick, Virginia.

When the debate on campus was announced in November 2023, students, alumni, and university officials buzzed with excitement for exposure to a national audience during such a critical moment in the presidential campaign. VSU would have been the first HBCU to ever host a U.S. presidential debate.

“We’re the first to do it, to be able to say we’re the first means a lot," said SGA president Kailyn Haye at the time. "We want to feel heard, we want to be heard.”

In a statement Wednesday, VSU officials said the were disappointed by the reports.

Virginia State University is disappointed to hear media reports suggesting that the U.S. presidential candidates may not participate in the scheduled October 2024 debate at VSU. A presidential debate at VSU is a huge win, not only for our students and campus community but for the greater community in general.



As the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) ever selected to host a General Election U.S. Presidential Debate, VSU recognizes the event's significance and welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the democratic process.



We will continue to work closely with the Commission on Presidential Debates and other stakeholders as we assess this situation. VSU will continue to provide updates and further details as they become available.

Gwen Williams Dandridge, VSU Assistant VP for Communications

Virginia political leaders were not happy, with both U.S. Senators from the Commonwealth — Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine — voicing their objections on social media.

Kaine — who was once on a presidential ticket as the 2016 Democratic VP nominee — said he advocated bringing a debate to VSU and will advocate for its inclusion in the process still.

"When you get awarded a presidential debate it’s a big deal," Kaine said. "This is a history making opportunity. Virginia State is working to raise funds to do programming for students to take advantage of with this opportunity to show what they have to offer at this historic institution in southern Chesterfield County. It would be huge mistake to not have a presidential debate on this campus, and waste the efforts they’ve gone to to make sure a debate occurs there.”

Kaine said he thinks presidential candidates owe it to the American people to debate the issues during the campaign.

