Could Virginia see a split ticket tonight? Polls suggest it's possible

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia voters could deliver a split ticket in tonight's gubernatorial and attorney general races, with polls showing the possibility of different parties winning each contest.

The most likely split ticket scenario would see Democrat Abigail Spanberger winning the governor's race while Republican incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares retains his seat.

Some Virginia voters are already demonstrating this ticket-splitting behavior.

Ricka Hanson voted for Spanberger in Clifton, Virginia, on Election Day but also cast her ballot for Miyares in the attorney general race.

"I voted for Abigail because I do believe she's a strong protector of children," Hanson said.

She also made a choice that Democratic Party leaders fear.

"I do believe Jason Miyares is a stronger candidate for attorney general, so I believe he'll be stronger on crime," she said. "I split my ticket."

The attorney general race has been dominated by scandal more than typical AG contests.

Democratic nominee Jay Jones, a former House delegate, is challenging Miyares.

He previously apologized for "grave mistakes" in years-old text messages where he allegedly encouraged violence against political opponents.

This controversy has dominated the campaign trail throughout the fall, particularly in television commercials. The question now is whether it will impact the election results.

Democrats are hoping that factors including the government shutdown and President Trump's disapproval rating will be enough to propel the party to a sweep. Meanwhile, Virginia conservatives remain optimistic they can secure significant victories.

The last time Virginia voters split the statewide ticket was 2005, when Democrat Tim Kaine won the governor's race with 52% of the votes and Republicans Bill Bolling (50.5%) and Bob McDonnell (50%) won for lieutenant governor and attorney general respectively.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.