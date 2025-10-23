Virginia House Speaker calls special session to redraw Congressional districts

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Speaker of the House of Delegates is calling lawmakers back to Richmond on Monday to redraw the state's Congressional districts.

Speaker Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) sent a letter to lawmakers of both parties Thursday afternoon, saying they will reconvene under the 2024 Special Session that has not adjourned.

While the letter does not state what the purpose of the meeting will be, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a statement that the session is "to preserve the option to amend the Virginia Constitution to allow a redraw of Virginia’s congressional map to counter Republicans’ gerrymanders in other states."

Both chambers of the state legislature are controlled by Democrats by a slim majority.

Several other states in the country have redrawn their Congressional maps ahead of next year's midterms to give their party an advantage in more seats.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

