Virginia students demonstrate steady improvement on SOL tests, numbers show

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia students demonstrated steady improvement across multiple subjects on the latest Standards of Learning (SOL) tests, according to numbers published by the Virginia Department of Education.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin celebrated the 2024-2025 results Wednesday, highlighting progress despite making the tests more challenging during his administration.

"We raised the bar and students met the challenge," Youngkin said.

The SOL results show science leading the improvements, jumping three percentage points from 68% to 71% proficiency. Reading scores increased from 73% to 74%, math improved from 71% to 72%, and history rose from 65% to 66%. Writing scores remained steady at 76%.

"Virginia students are ambitious. Virginia students deserve the kind of education I believe the Commonwealth is now providing," Youngkin said.

The governor pointed to his $418 million "All in Virginia" plan as a key factor in the improvements. The initiative focused on high-intensity tutoring in math and reading, accelerated implementation of the Virginia Literacy Act, and targeted chronic absenteeism.

"There is not a single element that can point to that is the key nor is there a single element we can do without," Youngkin said.

State education leaders say the results demonstrate students are recovering from pandemic-related learning losses. The improvements come despite Pearson, the testing company, making the SOL tests 30% to 40% more difficult under the current administration's guidance.

"We made the tests harder and the students scores improved. That is a testament to the capabilities of VA students. When we set high expectations the results improve," Youngkin said.

While celebrating the progress, the governor acknowledged more work remains ahead.

"We have to continue to drive on all fronts," Youngkin said.

"This is an incredibly important moment when the aggregate body of work comes together in results," Youngkin said.

Following the announcement, Youngkin said he's asking education leaders to review what proficiency standards should mean going forward. The State Board of Education met after the press conference to analyze the detailed results and develop next steps for continued improvement.

