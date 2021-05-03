Virginia shifts focus of vaccination efforts as demand has peaked

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia says it's shifting the focus of their COVID-19 vaccination efforts going forward as they say demand across the state has peaked.

State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula says this past week was the first since the COVID-19 vaccination efforts began that the supply-demand curve shifted all over the state, with Northern Virginia and parts of Richmond now joining that category.

He says that as a result, they're looking at different ways to either reach out to those who are still hesitant about getting the vaccine or making it easier to get one.

On the latter point, Avula says that struggles such as internet access, language barriers or transportation have made it difficult for some to get the vaccine. They are addressing this problem by allowing more walk-up appointments at large vaccination sites or mobile clinics or by putting pop-up clinics into communities.

On the hesitancy aspect, it means sending vaccines to primary care providers who have established relationships with people who still may be unsure about getting it and changing the directives they've given to those providers.

"Now that we're on the other side of the supply-demand curve, our providers need to know that when they receive the vaccine, they don't have to use it all in that week," Avula said. "They'll actually have more time to be able to use that vaccine over the course of a couple of weeks. And even the language from the CDC has changed, the CDC has said you know, we don't want to miss any opportunity to vaccinate the person in front of you."