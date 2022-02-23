Virginia sheriff's office catches suspect after goat chase

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A Virginia sheriff’s office can identify its goat, but Tom Brady need not think he's being challenged.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Barker said it was a goat who helped two deputies flush out a suspect they were chasing on Feb. 13.

Barker said when a deputy investigating a domestic assault case told the suspect that he was under arrest, the suspect ran off. He went through a fence line and across a field.

The goat followed the man into a wooded area, and eventually flushed him out with the help of another deputy.