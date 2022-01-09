Watch
Virginia senator to receive $300k to settle protest lawsuit

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this March 8, 2020 file photo, Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Louise Lucas speaks during a debate on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. judge in Virginia swiftly rebuked a conservative group’s effort on Friday, July 2, 2021, to remove Lucas from office. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Louise Lucas
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jan 09, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Virginia state senator will receive $300,000 under a settlement in a lawsuit the senator filed after she was charged with damaging a Confederate monument during a 2020 protest.

Portsmouth police charged Sen. Louise Lucas and several others with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000 after a protest that drew hundreds of people to a local Confederate monument.

The heads of Confederate statues were ripped off and one statue was pulled down, critically injuring a demonstrator.

Two months later, former Portsmouth police Chief Angela Greene announced felony criminal charges against Lucas and 18 others.

A judge later dismissed all charges in the case. Greene was fired the same day.

