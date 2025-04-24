Virginia security guard says state licensing delays hindered his ability to work: 'A huge setback'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia private security workers have been reaching out to CBS 6 to express frustrations with the state agency they rely on to do their jobs, as regulators struggle to issue licenses in a timely manner.

“It is absolutely monstrous what I’ve seen, how people are affected by this," said private security guard Zachary Young.

Back in December, Young said he took training courses to obtain an armed security license from the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). Currently, he's licensed to provide unarmed security services, and he said getting approved to provide armed security services would allow him to apply for more job opportunities and make more money.

However, Young completed his training as DCJS was transitioning to a new credentialing system called Lotus, which is the online portal that stores and manages critical information required for the agency's regulatory programs.

“We all knew that there was going to be some expected delays, but two weeks turned into a month, turned into two months, and now we're on month four, and nothing's been done about it," Young said.

Fast forward to April, and Young still has nothing to show for the classes he spent $500 to take.

“It's been a huge setback, especially because it's just money I threw into a hole and lit on fire at this point," Young said.

He said the delay in getting his license is preventing him from finding work, because employers are unable to verify his credentials.

Making matters worse, he said trying to get help from DCJS has not been fruitful.

“It's just been nothing but waiting and hope to hear something back. Every time I've emailed them, I've just grown more and more frustrated with them," Young said.

"This is absolutely ridiculous on how this system is being handled right now.”

CBS 6 reached out to DCJS on Young's behalf to inquire about the status of his license. Within a day, an agency spokesperson said DCJS had identified Young's application in the system and approved it, adding he should now be receiving it soon.

“The reason for the delay was we were still learning the new system when he applied in January," said DCJS Director of Finance and Administration John Colligan Jr.

As CBS 6 previously reported, Lotus is causing frustrations throughout Virginia's private security industry.

“The rollout has created serious challenges. So in my opinion, the new Lotus system was launched back in December without any testing, which has contributed significantly to the issues constituents are now experiencing," said Hicham Sbihi, the owner of an electronic security company and a member of the DCJS Private Security Services Advisory Board.

Colligan said DCJS was prepared for the transition but added there were “unanticipated issues and problems to resolve.” Those issues included poor quality data from the previous system, causing the inability for some license holders to renew their credentials.

The department has extended the validity of peoples' credentials to allow them to keep working, but some security company representatives who did not want to be identified told CBS 6 the delays have caused staffing shortages and difficulties hiring new employees. Some reported that officers have been taken off shifts due to concerns about expired licenses.

While DCJS previously said in a board meeting that Lotus issues were expected to be resolved by March 14, Colligan told CBS 6 the fixes will be implemented "as soon as possible."

“We are providing essential service for things like venues, concerts, churches, schools, all of these things, and this is just like an entire industry put on hold," Young said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

