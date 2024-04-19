Virginia school bus hits DMV building, injures driver and two students, officials say

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A school bus struck a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles building Thursday morning after swerving to avoid hitting a car, injuring two students and the bus driver, officials said.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said in a social media post that three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after the bus struck the building on Braddock Road.

The car also swerved and went into a ditch, but no one who was in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, Fairfax County police spokesperson Lt. John Crone said by telephone. The bus driver and two of the five children on the bus were left with minor injuries, Crone said. The DMV building sustained minor damage, Crone said.

No DMV employees were injured, but the office was closed while crews reviewed the damage, Virginia DMV spokesperson Jillian Cowherd said in a statement.

This is a developing story

