Virginia sales tax holiday weekend is this Friday through Sunday

School supplies tax free weekend
Posted at 5:03 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 17:03:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Back-to-School/Hurricane Preparedness three-day sales tax holiday kicks off Friday, Oct. 20 at 12:01 a.m. and continues through Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

During the tax-free weekend, shoppers can buy back-to-school items and take necessary precautions during hurricane season without paying state and sales tax.

Lawmakers forgot to renew the popular back-to-school sales tax holiday, which typically takes place in August, so that is why it is being held in October this year. After a six-month stalemate, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bipartisan state budget in September that included $1 billion in tax relief, boosting spending on public education and mental health by hundreds of millions of dollars — and reinstating the sales tax holiday.

As a reminder, tax exempt items include:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

  • Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item
  • Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

  • Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
  • Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
  • Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
  • Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products

  • Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Online purchases of qualifying products are exempt from the sales tax as long as orders are placed and paid for during the August 5-7 exemption period and the sellers have the items available for immediate shipment, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
Click here for detailed lists of qualifying items and additional information.

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

