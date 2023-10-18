Virginia sales tax holiday weekend is this Friday through Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Back-to-School/Hurricane Preparedness three-day sales tax holiday kicks off Friday, Oct. 20 at 12:01 a.m. and continues through Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

During the tax-free weekend, shoppers can buy back-to-school items and take necessary precautions during hurricane season without paying state and sales tax.

Lawmakers forgot to renew the popular back-to-school sales tax holiday, which typically takes place in August, so that is why it is being held in October this year. After a six-month stalemate, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bipartisan state budget in September that included $1 billion in tax relief, boosting spending on public education and mental health by hundreds of millions of dollars — and reinstating the sales tax holiday.

As a reminder, tax exempt items include:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear



Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products



Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products



Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Online purchases of qualifying products are exempt from the sales tax as long as orders are placed and paid for during the August 5-7 exemption period and the sellers have the items available for immediate shipment, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Click here for detailed lists of qualifying items and additional information.