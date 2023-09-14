New Virginia budget includes the restoration of sales tax holiday and a one-time taxpayer rebate

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngking (R - Virginia) signed the new state budget during a ceremony outside the Virginia State Capitol building in downtown Richmond.

The budget includes about $1 billion in tax reductions, mostly through one-time tax rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers. It also reinstated the back-to-school sales tax holiday lawmakers forgot to renew. While the holiday typically takes place in August, it would instead be held this year in late October.

Youngkin said his administration remained focused on workforce development and being a state that is open for business.

"Solving the cost-of-living crisis is not merely about reducing tax burdens, it is about growing incomes and opportunity," Youngkin siad. "So we're funding an additional $200 million towards creating business-ready sites bringing the total investment to $300 million.”

Tax policy changes were a key part of what turned the budget negotiation into a six-month stalemate, as Youngkin and the GOP-controlled House of Delegates had argued for an additional $1 billion in permanent cuts, including a reduction in the corporate tax rate.

Democrats who control the state Senate argued that more reductions would be premature after negotiating $4 billion in tax relief last year.

The rebates, which weren't initially included in either chamber's budget bill, were a compromise.

The budget boosted K-12 education spending by about $650 million and funded behavioral health initiatives sought by Youngkin, including new crisis-receiving centers and crisis stabilization units.

It includes funding for an extra 2% raise for state workers starting in December, and money for the state's share of a 2% raise for state-supported local employees, including teachers.

The combination of tax cuts and increased spending is possible because the state had accumulated a multibillion surplus.

“This budget agreement prioritizes Virginia families, especially our veterans and our children, over the tax cuts that the Republicans wanted to give to big corporations,” House Democratic Leader Don Scott said earlier this month.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight said it was a “bipartisan, bicameral compromise" and retiring Republican Sen. Steve Newman called it “as fiscally responsible a bill as I've ever seen,” given its focus on one-time versus recurring spending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

